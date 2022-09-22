ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

An 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon sits on the flightline as two Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron taxi at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. The two nations routinely host training events aimed at increasing their mission focus and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

