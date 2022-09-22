Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance [Image 5 of 8]

    ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon sits on the flightline as two Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron taxi at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. The two nations routinely host training events aimed at increasing their mission focus and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

    ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

