ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing and a Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagle assigned to the 11th Fighter Wing, out of Daegu Air Base, ROK, taxi the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 22, 2022. This bilateral training event, known as Buddy Squadron, is designed to increase interoperability between partner nations and promotes a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

