Maintenance Airmen with the 8th Fighter Wing perform pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. The 80th FS is one of two fighter squadrons assigned to the 8th FW who promote a free and open Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 22:20
|Photo ID:
|7431406
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-XK019-1031
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance
