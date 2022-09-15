U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Egan, 5th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party specialist, competes in a one-mile open water swim during Chaos Challenge 2022 at Bellows Air Station, Aug. 15, 2022. The event was a multi-day series of mental and physical challenges hosted by the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

