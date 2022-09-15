U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Egan, 5th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party specialist, competes in a one-mile open water swim during Chaos Challenge 2022 at Bellows Air Station, Aug. 15, 2022. The event was a multi-day series of mental and physical challenges hosted by the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 22:18
|Photo ID:
|7428754
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-GM429-0536
|Resolution:
|5002x3335
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaos Challenge 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT