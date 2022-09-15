party specialist, dons fins to prepare for a one-mile open water swim to finish Chaos Challenge 2022 at Bellows Air Station, Aug. 15, 2022. The Chaos Challenge is an annual competition highlighting Pacific Air Forces top two-person TACP teams while completing mentally and physically challenging events revolving around field skills, land navigation, close air support skills and a wide spectrum of job knowledge task evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 Photo ID: 7428753 Location: HI, US This work, Chaos Challenge 2022, by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.