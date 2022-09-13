U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Renato John Leon, and Senior Airman Noah Dyer, 25th Air Support Operations tactical air control party specialists, compete in Chaos Challenge 2022 at Wheeler Army AirField, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The Chaos Challenge is an annual competition highlighting Pacific Air Forces top two-person TACP team while completing mentally and physically challenging events revolving around field skills, land navigation, close air support skills and a wide spectrum of job knowledge task evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

