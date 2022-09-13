U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Renato John Leon, 25th Air Support Operations tactical air control party specialist, assembles an M-4 rifle blindfolded during Chaos Challenge 2022 at Wheeler Army AirField, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2022. The assembly event was a part of a round-robin challenge evaluating the competitors skills in job knowledge task evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 22:18
|Photo ID:
|7428750
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-GM429-0012
|Location:
|HI, US
This work, Chaos Challenge 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
