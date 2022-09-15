Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaos Challenge 2022 [Image 7 of 10]

    Chaos Challenge 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Falcon, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Detachment 1 tactical air control party specialist, completes a four-mile ruck during the last day of Chaos Challenge 2022 at Bellows Air Station, Aug. 15, 2022. The event was a multi-day series of mental and physical challenges hosted by the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 22:18
    Photo ID: 7428752
    VIRIN: 220915-F-GM429-0134
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaos Challenge 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022
    Chaos Challenge 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    JBPHH
    USAF
    ASOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT