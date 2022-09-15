U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Dyer, and 2nd Lt., Renato John Leon, 25th Air Support Operations tactical air control party specialists, carry 'Rescue Randy' dummies across the finish line during Chaos Challenge 2022 at Bellows Air Station, Aug. 15, 2022. The multi-day competition was made up of competitors from the 3rd, 5th and 25th Air Support Operations Squadron, with guest teams from the 647th Security Forces Squadron and 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022