U.S. Air Force Col. John Blocher, 1st Air Support Operations Group commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Jordan Falcon and Senior Airman Brenden Bonds, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Detachment 1 tactical air control party specialists, on winning first place in Chaos Challenge 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 16, 2022. The event is an annual competition highlighting Pacific Air Forces top two-person TACP team while completing mentally and physically challenging events revolving around field skills, land navigation, close air support skills and a wide spectrum of job knowledge task evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

