U.S. Air Force Col. John Blocher, 1st Air Support Operations Group commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Jordan Falcon and Senior Airman Brenden Bonds, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron Detachment 1 tactical air control party specialists, on winning first place in Chaos Challenge 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 16, 2022. The event is an annual competition highlighting Pacific Air Forces top two-person TACP team while completing mentally and physically challenging events revolving around field skills, land navigation, close air support skills and a wide spectrum of job knowledge task evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 22:18
|Photo ID:
|7428755
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-GM429-0021
|Resolution:
|6357x4238
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaos Challenge 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
