Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

Kini Leweni Tuisolia Woi, Logistics Support Unit, Medical Company, Fiji Army, left, and Private Lusiana Likudomole, Territorial Force Brigade, Fiji Army, quickly debate their next move during Tactical Combat Care Course skill test scenario four with SSG Kristy M. Rosado, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, simulating a patient who was hit by an improvised explosive device blast causing amputation and massive hemorrhaging. Regular exercises and engagements with our allies and partners are instrumental in cultivating civil-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing bilateral response capabilities. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 Location: NADI, FJ