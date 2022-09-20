Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

Maj Rena M . White, the 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team Commander, acted as a patient who fell and sustained a pelvic fracture and penetrating wound during skills testing scenario two. She is rolled to her side as the students attempt to move her onto a blanket to prevent her from going into shock during the Tactical Combat Care Course at Exercise Cartwheel 2022. Military-to-military training improves the readiness of both U.S. and RFMF forces, increasing capabilities to respond to a crisis and contingencies. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
