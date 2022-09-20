Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing [Image 4 of 7]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

    NADI, FIJI

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj Rena M . White, the 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team Commander, acted as a patient who fell and sustained a pelvic fracture and penetrating wound during skills testing scenario two. She is rolled to her side as the students attempt to move her onto a blanket to prevent her from going into shock during the Tactical Combat Care Course at Exercise Cartwheel 2022. Military-to-military training improves the readiness of both U.S. and RFMF forces, increasing capabilities to respond to a crisis and contingencies. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:39
    Photo ID: 7428656
    VIRIN: 220920-A-VR477-006
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 833.37 KB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT