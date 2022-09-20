Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing [Image 2 of 7]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

    NADI, FIJI

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Private Lusiana Likudomole, Territorial Force Brigade, Fiji Army, left, showed her skills by identifying and addressing the patient's injuries during testing scenario one, led by Maj Rena White, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team or FRST Commander, and Patient 1st LT Margret McDonell, Nurse Anesthetist, 402nd FRST who simulated being involved in a motor vehicle accident with a head injury and femur fracture, during Tactical Combat Care Course at Exercise Cartwheel 2022 (CW22). CW22 is a bilateral military-to-military training with the RFMF that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face crises and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:39
    Photo ID: 7428654
    VIRIN: 220920-A-VR477-003
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 622.16 KB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing
    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT