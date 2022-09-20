Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

Private Lusiana Likudomole, Territorial Force Brigade, Fiji Army, left, showed her skills by identifying and addressing the patient's injuries during testing scenario one, led by Maj Rena White, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team or FRST Commander, and Patient 1st LT Margret McDonell, Nurse Anesthetist, 402nd FRST who simulated being involved in a motor vehicle accident with a head injury and femur fracture, during Tactical Combat Care Course at Exercise Cartwheel 2022 (CW22). CW22 is a bilateral military-to-military training with the RFMF that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face crises and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

