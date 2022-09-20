Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing [Image 5 of 7]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

    NADI, FIJI

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    During Tactical Combat Care Course skills testing scenario three, patient Lt Cori E. Swarbrick, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, Critical Care Nurse, sustained a fictional gunshot wound to the chest, causing a sucking chest wound. SGT Manasa Kalawailagi, Logistics Support Unit, Medical Company, Fiji Army, left, rushes to her aid during Exercise Cartwheel 2022 (CW22). CW22 strengthens our nations’ capabilities to respond to crises. CW22 is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022
    NADI, FJ 
