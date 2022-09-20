During Tactical Combat Care Course skills testing scenario three, patient Lt Cori E. Swarbrick, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, Critical Care Nurse, sustained a fictional gunshot wound to the chest, causing a sucking chest wound. SGT Manasa Kalawailagi, Logistics Support Unit, Medical Company, Fiji Army, left, rushes to her aid during Exercise Cartwheel 2022 (CW22). CW22 strengthens our nations’ capabilities to respond to crises. CW22 is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:39 Photo ID: 7428657 VIRIN: 220920-A-VR477-008 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.17 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.