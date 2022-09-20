Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

The Students in the Tactical Combat Care Course begin to tactically secure the area during simulated skill test scenario four with SSG Kristy M. Rosado, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, simulating a patient who was hit by an improvised explosive device causing amputation and massive hemorrhaging. Opportunities like Exercise Cartwheel provide a platform to deepen understanding and preparedness for potential crises while strengthening U.S. Army, INDOPACOM, and Fijian military capabilities and enhancing critical relationships with partner nations for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

