    NADI, FIJI

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Abel Aungst 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    LS Iliesa Rainima, Republic of Fiji Navy, center, evaluates the patient. At the same time, SGT Amanda M. McGowan, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team or FRST, left grades scenario two, with Maj Rena M . White, the 402nd FRST Commander, acting as a patient who fell and has sustained a pelvic fracture and penetrating wound. Skills testing is conducted so students can implement what they have learned during the Tactical Combat Care Course at Exercise Cartwheel 2022. Exercise Cartwheel 2022 builds readiness through military-to-military training. The U.S. Army stands trained and ready to set the conditions for success across the Indo-Pacific. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

