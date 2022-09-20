Exercise Cartwheel 2022, TCCC - Testing

Tactical Combat Care Course skills testing during Exercise Cartwheel 2022 began with scenario one, led by Maj Rena White, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team (FRST}Commander, and patient 1st LT Margret McDonell, Nurse Anesthetist, 402nd FRST, who simulated being involved in a motor vehicle accident with a head injury and femur fracture. Private Lusiana Likuomole, Territorial Force Brigade, Fiji Army, left, and classmates must Identify each concern while receiving little verbal guidance and the patient’s symptoms to pass. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

