    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 10 of 11]

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course

    FT. KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kristina H. Cary, a career counselor assigned to 13th Battalion briefs a physical fitness plan during the Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course, class 004-22, at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center on Fort Knox, Ky, April 4, 2022. Non Commissioned Officers should always actively pursue completion of their next level of Professional Development, hungry for growth and ability to better lead their Soldiers, said Command Sgt. Major Andrew J. Lombardo, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Army Reserve and the 14th command sergeant major of the USAR. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

