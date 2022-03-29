Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 9 of 11]

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course

    FT. KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kenneth R. Curran, briefs during the effective communication class of the Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course, class 004-22, at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center on Fort Knox, Ky, Mar 29, 2022. ARCG's end state is to create a culture of trust and mission excellence, which allows each person to do their best work, consistently improve, and make significant contributions to the Group's mission and culture. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:27
    Photo ID: 7421537
    VIRIN: 220329-A-NN993-286
    Resolution: 3517x2638
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Careers Group
    USARC (Reserve)
    Army Reserve Career Counselor
    80th Training Command (TASS)
    83rd ARRTC

