U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kenneth R. Curran, briefs during the effective communication class of the Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course, class 004-22, at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center on Fort Knox, Ky, Mar 29, 2022. ARCG's end state is to create a culture of trust and mission excellence, which allows each person to do their best work, consistently improve, and make significant contributions to the Group's mission and culture. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:27 Photo ID: 7421537 VIRIN: 220329-A-NN993-286 Resolution: 3517x2638 Size: 0 B Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.