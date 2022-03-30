Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 6 of 11]

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course

    FT. KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers recite the Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer and the Army Song to start the class day during the Senior Leader Course for Army Reserve Career Counselors at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center on Fort Knox, Ky, March 30, 2022. During SLC ARCCs learn the roles and responsibilities of an Area Leader. ARCCs help shape and sustain the strength of the Army Reserve through aggressive retention and transition programs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:27
    Photo ID: 7421530
    VIRIN: 220330-A-NN993-892
    Resolution: 3444x2583
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Careers Group
    USARC (Reserve)
    Army Reserve Career Counselor
    80th Training Command (TASS)
    83rd ARRTC
    Creed of the Non Commissioned Officer

