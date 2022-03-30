U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers recite the Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer and the Army Song to start the class day during the Senior Leader Course for Army Reserve Career Counselors at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center on Fort Knox, Ky, March 30, 2022. During SLC ARCCs learn the roles and responsibilities of an Area Leader. ARCCs help shape and sustain the strength of the Army Reserve through aggressive retention and transition programs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:27 Photo ID: 7421530 VIRIN: 220330-A-NN993-892 Resolution: 3444x2583 Size: 0 B Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.