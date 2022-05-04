U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Chnita D. Cooper (left), a career counselor assigned to 6th Battalion, brings the squad to attention during an informal familiarization dress uniform inspection while at the Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course, class 004-22, on Fort Knox, Ky, April 5, 2022. ARCCs help shape and sustain the strength of the Army Reserve through aggressive retention and transition programs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

