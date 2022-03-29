U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Alexander Escobedo, a student at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, Fort Knox, Ky, reviews course material during the Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course, March 29, 2022. The 83rd ARRTC develops and delivers professional education and training for the Total Force in Leader, Functional, and DMOSQ Programs of Instruction to provide ready and relevant Soldiers and units to the Joint Force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:27 Photo ID: 7421536 VIRIN: 220329-A-NN993-154 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 0 B Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.