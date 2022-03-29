Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 8 of 11]

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course

    FT. KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Alexander Escobedo, a student at the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, Fort Knox, Ky, reviews course material during the Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course, March 29, 2022. The 83rd ARRTC develops and delivers professional education and training for the Total Force in Leader, Functional, and DMOSQ Programs of Instruction to provide ready and relevant Soldiers and units to the Joint Force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:27
    VIRIN: 220329-A-NN993-154
    Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Careers Group
    USARC (Reserve)
    Army Reserve Career Counselor
    80th Training Command (TASS)
    83rd ARRTC
    Senior Leader Course (SLC)

