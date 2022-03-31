Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Major Gregory Jacobs, the 79V Directorate Chief, assigned to the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, on Fort Knox, Ky, briefs about the Army Reserve personnel strength to class 004-22 Army Reserve Careers Counselor Senior Leader Course, March 31, 2022. ARCCs help shape and sustain the strength of the Army Reserve through aggressive retention and transition programs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

