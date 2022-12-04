Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 7 of 11]

    Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course

    FT. KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Kyle Maliszewski, senior instructor assigned to the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center on Ft. Knox, Ky., receives a class recognition memento from Staff Sgt. Emily Coslet, a student for class 004-22 Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course, April 12, 2022. The Army Reserve Careers Group supports Soldiers get trained and attend Professional Military Education. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:27
    VIRIN: 220412-A-NN993-027
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Carlos J. Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Careers Group
    USARC (Reserve)
    Army Reserve Career Counselor
    80th Training Command (TASS)
    Professional Military Education Instructor
    83rd ARRTC

