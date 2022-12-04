U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Kyle Maliszewski, senior instructor assigned to the 83rd Army Reserve Readiness Training Center on Ft. Knox, Ky., receives a class recognition memento from Staff Sgt. Emily Coslet, a student for class 004-22 Army Reserve Career Counselor Senior Leader Course, April 12, 2022. The Army Reserve Careers Group supports Soldiers get trained and attend Professional Military Education. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carlos J. Garcia)

Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US