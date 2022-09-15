USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Andrew R. Colburn, Senior Enlisted Advisor with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe delivers his remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, Sep 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Colburn assumed responsibility from Master Sgt. Charles W. Douglas. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

