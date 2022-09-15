U.S. Army Master Sgt. Charles W. Douglas, outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor (right) passes the unit colors to Col. Deon D. Maxwell, commander (left), both with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, during a assumption of responsibility ceremony, Sep 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Master Sgt. Andrew R. Colburn assumed responsibility from Douglas. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
This work, USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
