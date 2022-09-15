USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Charles W. Douglas, outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor (right) passes the unit colors to Col. Deon D. Maxwell, commander (left), both with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, during a assumption of responsibility ceremony, Sep 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Master Sgt. Andrew R. Colburn assumed responsibility from Douglas. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

