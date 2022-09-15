Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility [Image 7 of 9]

    USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Charles W. Douglas, outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe provides his remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, Sep 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Master Sgt. Andrew R. Colburn assumed responsibility from Douglas. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 02:00
    Photo ID: 7419835
    VIRIN: 220915-A-PB921-0017
    Resolution: 3720x3524
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    USAMMC-E
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

