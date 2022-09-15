From left to right: U.S. Army Master Sgt. Charles W. Douglas, outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor, Col. Deon D. Maxwell, commander and Master Sgt. Andrew R. Colburn, incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor, all with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe stand at attention during the playing of the German and American National Anthem at a assumption of responsibility ceremony, Sep 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Colburn assumed responsibility from Douglas. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 01:59 Photo ID: 7419829 VIRIN: 220915-A-PB921-0005 Resolution: 6024x4840 Size: 19.57 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.