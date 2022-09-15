U.S. Army Col. Deon D. Maxwell, commander (right) passes the unit colors to Master Sgt. Andrew R. Colburn, incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor (left) both with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, during a assumption of responsibility ceremony, Sep 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Colburn assumed responsibility from Master Sgt. Charles W. Douglas. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 01:59
|Photo ID:
|7419832
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-PB921-0010
|Resolution:
|4297x4001
|Size:
|10.4 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT