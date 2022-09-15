U.S. Army Master Sgt. Andrew R. Colburn, Senior Enlisted Advisor with U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe assumes his position before the unit colors and the playing of the Army Song during the assumption of responsibility ceremony, Sep 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Colburn assumed responsibility from Master Sgt. Charles W. Douglas. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility, by Elisabeth Paqué