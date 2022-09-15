U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard H. Deane, commander of troops, prepares to pass the unit colors during the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, assumption of responsibility ceremony, Sep 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Master Sgt. Andrew R. Colburn assumed responsibility from Master Sgt. Charles W. Douglas. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 01:59 Photo ID: 7419830 VIRIN: 220915-A-PB921-0007 Resolution: 6132x4556 Size: 20.01 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMC-E Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.