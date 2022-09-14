An 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, adds a pH tablet to a water sample during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The tablet and water react with each other and change the sample into a different color depending on the pH balance of the water source. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 00:41
|Photo ID:
|7419791
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-MZ237-1102
|Resolution:
|6269x4491
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense
LEAVE A COMMENT