U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Crenshaw (left), 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) bioenvironmental engineering technician, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Hightower (center), 8th Medical Group medical material section chief, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frank McCall, 8th HCOS bioenvironmental engineering technician, walk toward a water sample during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The team concluded the simulated contaminant to be sourced from a vapor attack affecting only one area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 00:40
|Photo ID:
|7419787
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-MZ237-1150
|Resolution:
|6675x4666
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense
LEAVE A COMMENT