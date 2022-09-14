Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water

An 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, collects a water sample during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Water gathered from off-installation locations requires constant pH and chlorine level monitoring by the bioenvironmental flight to ensure installation water remains healthy to drink. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022
Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR