Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Crenshaw, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, inspects a water sample during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The bioenvironmental engineering flight increased their water sampling operations during training to mirror the simulated increased threat to the installation’s water sources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

