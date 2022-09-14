Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water [Image 8 of 8]

    Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Crenshaw, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, inspects a water sample during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The bioenvironmental engineering flight increased their water sampling operations during training to mirror the simulated increased threat to the installation’s water sources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 00:41
    Photo ID: 7419792
    VIRIN: 220914-F-MZ237-1088
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    training event
    Bioenvironmental Engineering
    Indo-Pacific

