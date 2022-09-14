U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Crenshaw (left), and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frank McCall, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technicians, read a M265 detector kit during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The detector kit tests for various chemical warfare agents to help narrow down the type of chemical attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 00:40 Photo ID: 7419786 VIRIN: 220914-F-MZ237-1164 Resolution: 6860x4623 Size: 2.26 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.