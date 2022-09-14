U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Crenshaw (left), and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frank McCall, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technicians, read a water sample during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Drinking water is monitored for correct pH balance and ensures the proper amount of chlorine has been added to make the water potable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water
