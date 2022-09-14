Bioenvironmental engineering keeps Kunsan out of hot water

A simulated M-8 chemical detection paper reads training marks during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. After chemical agents are detected by personnel, bioenvironmental engineering and emergency management flights deploy to conduct a more thorough test of which contaminant is present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

