Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The Thunderbirds serve as the Air Force’s precision-flying demonstration team, entrusted to perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

