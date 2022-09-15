The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The Thunderbirds serve as the Air Force’s precision-flying demonstration team, entrusted to perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7419736
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-XM548-1001
|Resolution:
|3347x2227
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
