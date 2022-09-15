Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The Thunderbirds serve as the Air Force’s precision-flying demonstration team, entrusted to perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:15
    This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    airpower
    Innovation
    AF75

