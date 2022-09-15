Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 6 of 10]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    One of the international air chiefs in attendance at the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo records The United States Air Force Band performance Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Nearly 50 international air chiefs were in attendance at the Tattoo in honor of the unity and collective power the U.S. has built with its international partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
