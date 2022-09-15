Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 4 of 10]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The United States Air Force Honor Guard parades the country flags representing the international air chiefs in attendance at the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The parading of the flags symbolizes the unity and collective power the U.S. has built with its international partners and allies. This display was a part of the celebration of the Air Force’s 75th year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:17
    Photo ID: 7419701
    VIRIN: 220915-F-TZ273-0037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tattoo
    innovate
    thrive
    AF75
    accererate

