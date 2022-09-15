Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power

The United States Air Force Honor Guard parades the country flags representing the international air chiefs in attendance at the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The parading of the flags symbolizes the unity and collective power the U.S. has built with its international partners and allies. This display was a part of the celebration of the Air Force’s 75th year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

