The United States Air Force Honor Guard parades the country flags representing the international air chiefs in attendance at the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The parading of the flags symbolizes the unity and collective power the U.S. has built with its international partners and allies. This display was a part of the celebration of the Air Force’s 75th year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7419701
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-TZ273-0037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
