Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 8 of 10]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Riehman plays the drums during the closing ceremony at the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. on Sept. 15, 2022. Using music to bridge language, cultural, societal and socio-economic differences, The Band's performances advance international relationships and inspire positive and long-lasting impressions of the Air Force and the United States of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:17
    Photo ID: 7419733
    VIRIN: 220915-F-HL483-1011
    Resolution: 5775x3842
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tattoo
    Innovate
    Thrive
    AF75
    Accelerate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT