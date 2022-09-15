Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Riehman plays the drums during the closing ceremony at the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. on Sept. 15, 2022. Using music to bridge language, cultural, societal and socio-economic differences, The Band's performances advance international relationships and inspire positive and long-lasting impressions of the Air Force and the United States of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

