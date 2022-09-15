Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 7 of 10]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Bill Guilliam 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer performs at the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Key features of the Tattoo included performances by the Band, the Honor Guard, Andy Grammer, speeches from honored members of the Air Force, and aerial entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Bill Guilliam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:17
    Photo ID: 7419715
    VIRIN: 220915-F-MR022-1345
    Resolution: 4155x2968
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Bill Guilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tattoo
    AIRPOWER
    innovate
    thrive
    AF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT