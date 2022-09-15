Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer performs at the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Key features of the Tattoo included performances by the Band, the Honor Guard, Andy Grammer, speeches from honored members of the Air Force, and aerial entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Bill Guilliam)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7419715
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-MR022-1345
|Resolution:
|4155x2968
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Bill Guilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power
