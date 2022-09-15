Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 9 of 10]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    James H. Harvey III, one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, greets attendees of the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Harvey was one of two veterans recognized during the Tattoo for his exemplary service as a pilot with first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tattoo
    innovate
    thrive
    AF75
    accererate

