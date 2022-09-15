James H. Harvey III, one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, greets attendees of the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. Harvey was one of two veterans recognized during the Tattoo for his exemplary service as a pilot with first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:15 Photo ID: 7419735 VIRIN: 220915-F-TZ273-1007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.37 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.