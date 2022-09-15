Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power [Image 5 of 10]

    Air Force Fall Tattoo: Celebrating 75 years of air power

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Attendees of the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo capture photos of the aerial parade Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The aerial parade included P-51 Mustang, B-25 Mitchell, B-17 Flying Fortress, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, KC-10 Extender & KC-46 Pegasus aircraft flyover the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:17
    Photo ID: 7419702
    VIRIN: 220915-F-TZ273-0038
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 767.55 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
