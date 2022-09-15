Air Force Fall Tattoo; Celebrating 75 years of air power

Attendees of the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo capture photos of the aerial parade Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. The aerial parade included P-51 Mustang, B-25 Mitchell, B-17 Flying Fortress, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, KC-10 Extender & KC-46 Pegasus aircraft flyover the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Sept. 15, 2022, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nilsa Garcia)

