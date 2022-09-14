51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nancy Prue, 51st Force Support Squadron shelter management team member, discovers a simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) in a bush during a post-attack reconnaissance sweep as part of a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. UXOs are treated with extreme caution, requiring a safe perimeter to be established and explosive ordnance disposal teams to neutralize them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
by SSgt Skyler Combs