U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nancy Prue, 51st Force Support Squadron shelter management team member, discovers a simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) in a bush during a post-attack reconnaissance sweep as part of a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. UXOs are treated with extreme caution, requiring a safe perimeter to be established and explosive ordnance disposal teams to neutralize them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7417699
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-RI665-010
|Resolution:
|3131x2083
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
