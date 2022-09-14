51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC

U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Baldwin (left or right), 51st Force Support Squadron and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Breen (left or right), 51st Force Support Squadron shelter management team members, secure a simulated trauma victim onto a stretcher during a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Airmen are trained to perform basic lifesaving techniques known as tactical combat casualty care, which can be used to stabilize trauma victims until medical personnel arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

