51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Celestine Gonzales, 51st Force Support Squadron shelter management team member, performs a post-attack reconnaissance (PAR) sweep during a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. PAR sweeps are conducted after an attack has occurred to assess facility damage, account for casualties and to report any possible unexploded ordnance that could pose a danger to personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

