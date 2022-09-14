A simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) is discovered in a bush during a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Simulated UXOs are used in training scenarios to train post-attack reconnaissance teams on proper procedures for removal and disposal of highly dangerous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7417694
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-RI665-004
|Resolution:
|5505x3663
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT