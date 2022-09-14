51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC

A simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) is discovered in a bush during a base-wide training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Simulated UXOs are used in training scenarios to train post-attack reconnaissance teams on proper procedures for removal and disposal of highly dangerous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

