51st FSS Airmen discover UXO and practice TCCC

Wing inspection team members observe as U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Baldwin (left or right), 51st Force Support Squadron and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Breen (left or right), 51st Force Support Squadron shelter management team members, transport a simulated victim on a stretcher during a base-wide training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. After performing tactical combat casualty care, Baldwin and Breen moved the victim to a simulated medical transport to be evacuated from the scene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

Date Taken: 09.14.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR